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Fully Vaxxed Pilot Dies Mid-flight
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802 views • October 12, 2021
(MIRRORED) - This clip, thanks to The Stew Peters Show. The video also mentions the story about 'bad weather' that caused many flight cancellations and some delays at Jacksonville Airport.
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Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV
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NOTE: The Stew Peters Show has no connection with this channel.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: The Stew Peters Show has no connection with this channel.
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