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The High Stakes KY Primary & Last Ditch Smear Campaign Against Thomas Massie Gets Heated
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Special Report: KY-4 THE MOST EXPENSIVE PRIMARY RACE IN US HISTORY! Less than one week away from America's most highly contested primary race this primary season and the most expensive primary race in US history. Thomas Massie is running neck and neck with the Trump-endorsed E Gallrein. With the majority of Massie's donors being grassroots and coming in at under $100 per donor on average, Gallrein is testing whether a candidate can win a race with outside big donors without even one debate or campaigning. The question in this race comes down to: Can you simply buy a Congressional seat and take it using lies and distortion? A last-ditch smear campaign hit Massie with a woman coming forward with questionable allegations; meanwhile, 30 podcasters and influencers have descended upon Northern Kentucky to see if good ol' fashioned door-knocking can help keep America's most liberty-minded House member in his seat. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/thomas-massie-and-ky-primary/

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