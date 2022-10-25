⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, Oct 25, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (25 October 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In the Kupyansk direction, an enemy battalion tactical group attacked the positions of the Russian forces on a narrow front towards Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◻️ The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been neutralised by Russian artillery fire that drove the enemy back to initial positions.





◻️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two pickups have been eliminated.





💥 In the Krasny Liman direction, Russian forces have eliminated over 120 Ukrainian personnel, three tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, one armoured personnel carrier, three pickups and one motor vehicle.





💥 In the Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, two enemy company tactical groups unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Russian forces towards Ishchenka and Bruskinskoye (Kherson region).





◻️ All the attacks have been repelled.





◻️ Up to 130 Ukrainian personnel, 3 tanks, 9 armoured fighting vehicles and 11 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 4 AFU command posts near Novoye, Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region), Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Olenovka (Nikolayev region).





◻️ The list of the neutralised targets also includes: a heliport near Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic), 68 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 182 areas.





◻️ 2 AFU armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic) and Zelyony Gai (Nikolayev region).





💥 Operational-tactical aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Kaluga (Nikolayev region).





💥 Air defence facilities have destroyed 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Oborotnovka, Kalinovka, Vladimirovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kolodeznoye (Kharkov region), Sadok, Aleksandrovka, Krinichanka, Kucherskoye (Kherson region) and Energodar (Zaporozhye region).





◻️ Moreover, 7 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Smerch MLRS have been shot down near Klapaya, Otradokamenka, Vesyoloye (Kherson region), Kolomyichikha (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as three U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles near Petrovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Antonovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 326 airplanes and 162 helicopters, 2,339 unmanned aerial vehicles, 383 air defence missile systems, 6,046 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 874 fighting vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 3,525 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,758 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.



