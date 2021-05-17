ISRAEL AND THE FIG TREE

Speaking with his disciples about WHEN his Second Coming would take place, Yeshua said:

“Now learn a parable of the fig tree; when its branch is yet tender and puts forth leaves, you know that summer is near: So likewise you, when you shall see all these things, know that it is near, even at the doors. Verily I say unto you, This generation shall not pass away, till all these things are fulfilled” (Matthew 24:32-34).

“The days of our lives are 70 years; and if by reason of strength they are 80 YEARS, yet is their strength labour and sorrow, for it is soon cut off, and we FLY AWAY” (Psalms 90:10).