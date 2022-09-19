Create New Account
Economic Warning Siren: Pope Instructs All Funds to Move to Vatican Bank by Sept. 30
The Globalists want an economic great reset and say it to your face.  How can anyone think this is a conspiracy theory? It is a conspiracy fact.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


For more great content, visit TheNewAmerican.com


Sources:


The Catholic World - Article - Pope Francis instructs Vatican entities to move all funds to Vatican bank by Sept. 30

https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2022/08/23/pope-francis-instructs-vatican-entities-to-move-all-funds-to-vatican-bank-by-sept-30/#:~:text=Pope%20Francis%20has%20ordered%20that%20the%20Holy%20See,the%20Roman%20Curia%2C%20Praedicate%20Evangelium%2C%20promulgated%20in%20March.


Rumble - Steve Bannon - Episode 2158: The Willful Ignorance Of The Law

https://rumble.com/v1kbvop-episode-2158-the-willful-ignorance-of-the-law.html

