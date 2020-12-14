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The Fall of Venezuela. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
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60 views • December 14, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3295/the-fall-of-venezuela-prepare-yourself-accordingly-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3295-the-fall-of-venezuela-prepare-yourself-accordingly
Under the crippling weight of massive currency inflation, food shortages, power outages, increasing disease prevalence, a fall in oil prices, drought and political mismanagement – Venezuela has essentially become a failed state.
What did the late President Hugo Chávez and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela do to lead the country down this path? What has new President Nicolás Maduro done as he’s ruled the country by decree? Why aren't you hearing more about the origin of these economic problems and what does this mean for neighboring countries?
There Will Be No Economic Recovery. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/venezuela
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3295-the-fall-of-venezuela-prepare-yourself-accordingly
Under the crippling weight of massive currency inflation, food shortages, power outages, increasing disease prevalence, a fall in oil prices, drought and political mismanagement – Venezuela has essentially become a failed state.
What did the late President Hugo Chávez and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela do to lead the country down this path? What has new President Nicolás Maduro done as he’s ruled the country by decree? Why aren't you hearing more about the origin of these economic problems and what does this mean for neighboring countries?
There Will Be No Economic Recovery. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/venezuela
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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