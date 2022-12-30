You Can Triumph in This Time of Treachery: Here’s how!

An amazing, beautiful, and funny interview with an amazing, beautiful and funny Australian man, Charles Kovess who retired from the law to devote himself to political freedom and personal empowerment as a coach and speaker. This great hour fulfills its two goal , as expressed in our title for these shows, “ReFounding America and Reclaiming Ourselves.” Charles is as great at coaching people to live life fully (Reclaiming Ourselves!) as he is good at fighting for political freedom (Refounding America...and Australia). We combine the latest tragic information from Australia in respect to a Chinese takeover, compares it to event in America--and finished with applying to our personal lives our uplifting beliefs in individualism and freedom. You will learn and prosper from immersing yourself in this conversation.