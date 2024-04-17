CTP (S1E44, 20240420) God Guns Redux (contains video and other technical issues) BTS/SP Video

CTP (S1E44, 20240420) God Guns Redux (contains video and other technical issues, apologies but did not want to just skip usual BTS/SP release) BTS/SP Video
CTP S1E44 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Apr 20 2024 and thereafter)
at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E44) "God and Guns (redux) + various other rabbit-holes (LOL)"
As will be in my "Quotations" chapter of my upcoming (June 1st 2024) CTP2 book: “Well, in the first place an armed society is a polite society. Manners are good when one may have to back up his acts with his life” - Robert A Heinlein (which you will hear me mis-pronounce during the Show, my apologies) as part of "God and Guns (redux)" and indeed, yes, some various other rabbit-holes we will venture down in this episode.
NOTE: yes, aware something "wrong" w/ part of Video playback (Bitchute, Brighteon, Rumble, and YouTube, @JLenardDetroit channels); to go w/ known "name mangling" in both audio/video deliveries - apologies. It almost as if "somebody" is trying to prevent this Show from getting out, but NO not re-recorded (which might risk some content being missed during a 2nd attempt to record) and airing as is ("issues" and all, editing software operator (me) error/hiccup) as the main thing is the audio content not seeing my lovely (LOL) face) and this is exactly why I do not mess with video edit inserts normally - just not my forte using the video edit software I have.
See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info
Transcript Bonus: "God and Guns" the original TLB piece
Episode related pieces...
- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Moon_Is_a_Harsh_Mistress
- https://waamradio.com/show/trigger-talk-radio/
- https://thelibertybeacon.com/god-and-guns/
- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13950897-christitutionalist-politics-s1e21-god-and-guns (+ Sports)
- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ CY YOUNG SHOW LINK TBD (drops day following this SneakPeek drops)
- https://beforeitsnews.com/protests-demonstrations/2019/11/is-it-racist-for-a-white-man-to-carry-a-sign-referring-to-colored-people-at-a-naacp-emphasis-cp-event-made-for-him-by-a-black-woman-2458619.html
- CTP S1E44 BTS/SP video image (preventing Rape by being Armed) meme embed source: AmericaBestPics.com
"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)
- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist
- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast
- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard
- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)
(CTP S1E44 Audio: 33m 36s, Sat Apr 20 2024)
some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...
YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos
Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit
In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.
