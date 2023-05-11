Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on May 10.





▪️ Two Ukrainian UAVs undertook the attack attempt at Pogonovo military range in Voronezh region.





As a result of the electronic warfare effects, one of the drones deflect from the course and fell, the second was destroyed by air defense.





▪️ Russian Aerospace Forces delivered an airstrike series at AFU's military facilities in Chernihiv region.





According to some reports, warehouses with weapons and fuel for the needs of the AFU became the target of the attack.





▪️ An Ukrainian UAV was shot down by air defense units near Kursk.





As a result of falling drone debris, a gas pipeline and a residential building in Tolmachevo were damaged.





▪️ Ukrainian units have been attacking the border territories of Belgorod region for the last week.





In Ol'khovatka, the UAV damaged civilian objects. A civilian was killed in Shebekino during the shelling.





▪️ The Wagner PMC's assault groups continue to press the Ukrainian units entrenched on the western outskirts of Bakhmut.





The post office building has come under the Russian forces control, intense fighting is going on in the area of the Olympic Reserve school.





▪️ In response, the AFU are launching flanking counterattacks, trying to create a threat to the advancing group in Bakhmut.





In the direction of Klishchiivka, the enemy managed to push through the defense in a small area, but the breakthrough was stopped in time.





▪️ Ukrainian units again used HIMARS MLRS to attack LPR civilian objects.





In Kadiivka, an apartment building came under attack. A woman was killed and three other people were wounded.