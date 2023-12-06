Create New Account
Guitar Finger Picking Tutorial (The Misty Mountains Cold)
SHaDoWCa7
Published Yesterday

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
SHaDoWCa7 originally posted this tutorial to her old YouTube channel on October 4, 2012.
Below is her original description:

"Thanks for being patient with me! I finally have the Misty Mountains Finger Picking Tutorial finished for you! :) I hope it's easy to follow; I did the best I know how to do.
(No, I do not play Horde. I am Alliance all the way, but I love the kitty! ^^)"

