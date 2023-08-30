DISASTER EMERGENCY-MASSIVE FLOODING-TORNADOES*WAR WITH RUSSIA (BRICS) NEAR*WILL 45 BE TAKEN OUT?*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/volcaholic1/status/1696587098508185759 https://twitter.com/accuweather/status/1696993090714914957 https://twitter.com/ReedTimmerAccu/status/1696863228683300948 https://twitter.com/AaronRigsbyOSC/status/1696913638487912695 https://twitter.com/WeatherNation/status/1696923312491012248 https://poweroutage.us/ https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1696976131872666038 https://twitter.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/1696682563014697213 https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1696852029723865263?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://www.sott.net/article/483967-Ukraine-confirms-secret-meeting-with-NATO-generals https://twitter.com/EndWokeness/status/1696935875014164490 https://twitter.com/jacksonhinklle/status/1696903094250897793 https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon/status/1696996524616552834 https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon/status/1696984521189581264 https://twitter.com/nicksortor/status/1696947166588158185 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1696987216784859212 https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1696881516217823413 https://twitter.com/CaptCoronado/status/1697001956252811598 https://twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1696970110848872676 https://twitter.com/accuweather/status/1696659914070913142 https://twitter.com/accuweather/status/1696942257436569874

