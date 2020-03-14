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ARE CHEMTRAILS CAUSING THE CORONAVIRUS??!!
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268 views • March 14, 2020
WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS GOING ON WITH THIS VIRUS?
THANK YOU ALL!
GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!
YOU CAN FOLLOW THE 5G ROLLOUT AND IT WILL SHOW YOU THE SAME PATH THAT THE CORONAVIRUS HAS TAKEN! PLEASE SHARE THIS INFO! THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH!
GOD BLESS!
BACKUP CHANNEL ERIKSEESALL2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJsooLndH75zLuPEzgXZCw
IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP SUPPORT ME, MY PAYPAL LINK AND MY EMAIL ARE BELOW. EVERYTHING HELPS AS I AM A SINGLE FATHER TRYING TO SPREAD THE TRUTH!!
Paypal Email: [email protected]
[email protected] FOR ANY OTHER TYPE OF DONATION.
GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU!
THANKS AGAIN!
MY OTHER VIDEOS 2 WATCH:
FIRST 5G VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7BmYreLalM
Quarantine Laws have been CHANGED!! You need to know this!!!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgxKSrzymoU
THE SAME STORY EACH TIME, JUST A DIFFERENT "OUTBREAK"!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MafG5jdsQsM
Fair Use Law. Under the doctrine of "fair use," the law allows the use of portions of copyrighted work without permission from the owner. Fair use is a defense to copyright infringement. This means that an unauthorized use of copyrighted material is excusable if it falls under the principle of fair use.
THANK YOU ALL!
GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!
YOU CAN FOLLOW THE 5G ROLLOUT AND IT WILL SHOW YOU THE SAME PATH THAT THE CORONAVIRUS HAS TAKEN! PLEASE SHARE THIS INFO! THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH!
GOD BLESS!
BACKUP CHANNEL ERIKSEESALL2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJsooLndH75zLuPEzgXZCw
IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP SUPPORT ME, MY PAYPAL LINK AND MY EMAIL ARE BELOW. EVERYTHING HELPS AS I AM A SINGLE FATHER TRYING TO SPREAD THE TRUTH!!
Paypal Email: [email protected]
[email protected] FOR ANY OTHER TYPE OF DONATION.
GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU!
THANKS AGAIN!
MY OTHER VIDEOS 2 WATCH:
FIRST 5G VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7BmYreLalM
Quarantine Laws have been CHANGED!! You need to know this!!!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgxKSrzymoU
THE SAME STORY EACH TIME, JUST A DIFFERENT "OUTBREAK"!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MafG5jdsQsM
Fair Use Law. Under the doctrine of "fair use," the law allows the use of portions of copyrighted work without permission from the owner. Fair use is a defense to copyright infringement. This means that an unauthorized use of copyrighted material is excusable if it falls under the principle of fair use.
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