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THE RAPTURE 💥 (As the Day Approaches) 💥
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33 views • June 09, 2021
The Rapture is a music video about the upcoming soon 'Rapture' where Jesus returns and we are 'changed' and 'caught up' in the clouds with Him and meet Him in the air and go to heaven with Him.
Inspired by Robert Breaker's message... 'As We See the Day Approaching'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPUdt...
Hebrews 10: 25
Inspired by Robert Breaker's message... 'As We See the Day Approaching'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPUdt...
Hebrews 10: 25
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