she staggered after being run over by a car She was afraid she wouldn't be able to return to her ch

Pitiful Animal





Apr 20, 2024





During our foraging trip that day, we found Poppy wandering near a market

She struggled a lot to find leftovers

She needed to find a safe place to hide from danger in the night.

Sadly, she contracted a very contagious virus

It was a dangerous infectious disease that had led to death in many cases.

The virus affected her nervous system and caused her to have mild convulsions.

She staggered around the market with delivery vans and bicycles passing by

It was not safe for her to stay longer as she was at very high risk of being run over.

We followed her and she led us to where her puppies were hidden.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cK4tXMHfuM