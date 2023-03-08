Former Deputy Assistant to US President Sebastian Gorka: There is no question that the number one strategic threat to America is CCP. This regime under Xi is utterly evil

https://gettr.com/post/p2atmxv29c8

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Former Deputy Assistant to US President Sebastian Gorka @SebGorka : There is no question that the number one strategic threat to America is CCP. This regime under Xi Jinping, who's made himself an emperor for life, is utterly evil. There's only one nation who can stop CCP, and that's US.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 前美国总统副助理塞巴斯蒂安·戈尔卡：毫无疑问，中共是美国的头号战略威胁。由已成为终身皇帝的习近平领导的中共是一个非常邪恶的政权。只有一个国家可以阻止中共，那就是美国。



