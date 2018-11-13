[Nov 13, 2018] 99 Jet Balloons 🎈 [UAP]

Hope you like what I do. It’s a lot of work, and is a lot of fun. Sometimes a whole lot fun, but at the expense of other

►https://cash.me/$UAPch

►Support UAP: https://www.patreon.com/UAPch

If you want stuff after giving me your money

►Buy UAPs Artwork: https://uap.darkroom.tech/





Who is UAP?

UAP (as conferred by my subs) stands for Underrated Actual Physicist. I’m Orthodox in faith and technologically inclined by profession, but my nature here is rebellious... it usually lines up with the traditional wisdom of Church Fathers, and knowledge of the Ancients by way of THE scientific method;

OBSERVABLE

REPEATABLE

REPRODUCIBLE

-and yes, that may be revolutionary.





What’s this UAP doing on YouTube?

I’m making videos at a rate of about one per day,

1. Defending God’s Word,

2. Remediating botched news

How?

science lessons,

entertaining while enlightening,

or just pushing the envelope

About?

Any subject that is fascinating, extraordinary, uncommonly known but very useful, and true, I demand answers about official stuff I don’t want misrepresented by popular science, first by researching it myself, then by spewing forth my own wild conjecture, and finally seeing how myends up being correct more often than I expect.





My analysis includes humor, but is serious about finding the observable+ repeatable+ reproducible data that IS fact, especially when the Bible has given us the right direction, inspiration, and corroborating testimonials.





Even more when these Orthodox ideas have been systematically contradicted and suppressed only by widespread belief in popularly conjectured hypotheses. These things are my targets of opportunity.

https://www.patreon.com/UAPch

Contact me at [email protected]

Something else besides- check out my “B-sides” on my other channel and that is “UAP Channel” on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO3ny2ZbwwTPZldLH281YEQ





All links found at www.FlatEarthDave.com

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.

Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.





https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA





Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH

For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH

Venmo: dtweiss

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BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast





MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.





science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education