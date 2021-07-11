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** SADISTIC LIBERAL PEDOPHILES GROOMING YOUR CHILDREN ** - Jones -09/July/2021
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72 views • July 11, 2021
** Gay Chorus Plays Victim After Death Threats Because Of Video Singing 'We're Coming For Your Children' - What Exactly Did They Expect The Reaction To Be?
- All New Pipeline, Susan Duclos
- Article: https://allnewspipeline.com/Gay_Chorus_Plays_Victim_After_Death_Threats.php
-- Recently the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) released a video titled "A Message From the Gay Community," in where they gleefully sing about "coming for your children," and "convert your children bit by bit," then talking about the how the "gay agenda is coming home."
These are just some of the creepier parts of their "song," and lo-and-behold, the chorus and the media are treating the singers, who should have known better to threaten children, as if they are victims because they are now receiving death threats.
They claim is the song is satire. Even if true, satire is meant to be funny, amusing, and believable, but not so real that anyone not in the LGBT community takes said satire as a direct threat to their children.
- Cont'd --
** "A Message From the Gay Community" Performed by the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArOQF4kadHA
Statement from San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus - July 9, 2021 “The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus was founded, in part, to fight discrimination and bigotry against all peoples. Today, our chorus members are facing death threats, vile attacks, false accusations, doxing, and other forms of harassment because of our satirical video performance “Message from the Gay Community.” “We placed the video in private mode to quell the intolerance and hateful responses from mostly anonymous people. Upon reflection, we have made it live again for all to see the satirical and obviously tongue-in-cheek humor.
- Cont'd --
** Your Children (are not your children) I Boston Gay Men's Chorus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtGv4Q2pzB8
Your Children (are not your children) (Joshua Shank, music; Khalil Gibran, text) presented by the Boston Gay Men's Chorus at "Sons & Daughters" filmed live on March 23, 2014 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall
- All New Pipeline, Susan Duclos
- Article: https://allnewspipeline.com/Gay_Chorus_Plays_Victim_After_Death_Threats.php
-- Recently the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) released a video titled "A Message From the Gay Community," in where they gleefully sing about "coming for your children," and "convert your children bit by bit," then talking about the how the "gay agenda is coming home."
These are just some of the creepier parts of their "song," and lo-and-behold, the chorus and the media are treating the singers, who should have known better to threaten children, as if they are victims because they are now receiving death threats.
They claim is the song is satire. Even if true, satire is meant to be funny, amusing, and believable, but not so real that anyone not in the LGBT community takes said satire as a direct threat to their children.
- Cont'd --
** "A Message From the Gay Community" Performed by the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArOQF4kadHA
Statement from San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus - July 9, 2021 “The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus was founded, in part, to fight discrimination and bigotry against all peoples. Today, our chorus members are facing death threats, vile attacks, false accusations, doxing, and other forms of harassment because of our satirical video performance “Message from the Gay Community.” “We placed the video in private mode to quell the intolerance and hateful responses from mostly anonymous people. Upon reflection, we have made it live again for all to see the satirical and obviously tongue-in-cheek humor.
- Cont'd --
** Your Children (are not your children) I Boston Gay Men's Chorus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtGv4Q2pzB8
Your Children (are not your children) (Joshua Shank, music; Khalil Gibran, text) presented by the Boston Gay Men's Chorus at "Sons & Daughters" filmed live on March 23, 2014 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall
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