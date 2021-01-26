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The General 1926 (Buster Keaton)
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67 views • January 26, 2021
The General is a 1926 American silent comedy film released by United Artists. It was inspired by the Great Locomotive Chase, a true story of an event that occurred during the American Civil War. The story was adapted from the 1889 memoir The Great Locomotive Chase by William Pittenger. The film stars Buster Keaton who co-directed it with Clyde Bruckman.
In 1954 the film entered the public domain in the United States because its claimant did not renew its copyright registration in the 28th year after publication.
The General is widely viewed as his masterpiece and Orson Welles stated that it was cinema's highest achievement in comedy, and perhaps the greatest film ever made.
Release: December 22, 1926
In 1954 the film entered the public domain in the United States because its claimant did not renew its copyright registration in the 28th year after publication.
The General is widely viewed as his masterpiece and Orson Welles stated that it was cinema's highest achievement in comedy, and perhaps the greatest film ever made.
Release: December 22, 1926
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