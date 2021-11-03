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Breaking: CDC Changes Definition of Vaccine, Confirming Covid Jab Does Not Protect You
The Resistance 1776
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160 views • November 03, 2021
War Room w/ Owen Shroyer (Full Show) - Commercial Free - 11-2-21

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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