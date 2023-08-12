New Barbara O_Neill Series on ADTV.Watch - Healthy Foundations _ Natural Healing

Watch Here: https://adtv.watch/series/healthy-fou... If you’re looking for a series that will help you understand how the body works and the relationship between lifestyle factors and health, this series is for you. In addition to instruction on the 8 laws of health, Barbara also discusses the importance of maintaining a healthy acid/base balance in the body, the truth about dietary fats and cholesterol, how to achieve optimal mental health, and principles in raising healthy, plant-based children. New How To Country Channel Link: / @howtocountry5591 New Truth Matters Shorts Channel Link:: / @truthmatters-shorts744 Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o... For Uncensored Content Watch on ADtv: https://adtv.watch Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org

