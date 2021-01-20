COVID1984 TYRANNY UK. (DETAILS IN DESCRIPTION)

This is the moment a man is grabbed by the throat and pepper sprayed in the face during an altercation about 'breaking lockdown'.



The incident, which took place in Ashford, Kent, allegedly began after officers stopped the man on his way home from a food shop because he had multiple occupants in his car.



During the exchange, officers can be heard threatening to arrest him on suspicion of stealing the vehicle.



The disturbing footage was shared online last Wednesday by Callum Clements, who was among those pulled over by police.



Callum was fined £200 for being in breach of lockdown restrictions as he was with more than one household.



But the driver who was pepper sprayed and tackled to the ground was eventually released by police without charge, Callum claims.



The incident comes amid a nationwide police clampdown on people flouting lockdown restrictions, which has resulted in a number of traffic stops to question if people have broken the rules