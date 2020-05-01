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What You Need to Know About AI and the Mark of the Beast
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99 views • May 01, 2020
Artificial intelligence and quantum computing are driving the world to the Mark of the Beast (666) more quickly than we can keep up with. Imagine a system controlled by an artificially intelligent "being" who is capable of accessing all the information stored on the Internet in the blink of an eye. Introduce mandatory microchip implants for all humans so that this beast is able to keep tabs on us, and you've got nothing short of what is described in Revelation 13. There's only one way to prepare for what is coming...are you ready?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1. Matrix falling code by: filmes brasil
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsWKp...
2. Slaughterbots by Stop Autonomous Weapons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CO6M...
3. Hot Robot At SXSW Says She Wants To Destroy Humans | The Pulse by CNBC
4. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1. Matrix falling code by: filmes brasil
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsWKp...
2. Slaughterbots by Stop Autonomous Weapons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CO6M...
3. Hot Robot At SXSW Says She Wants To Destroy Humans | The Pulse by CNBC
4. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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