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Viktor Medvedchuk currently under Arrest on Charges of High Treason. Testified Against Petro Poroshenko Former President of Ukraine, 2014-2019. - 052622
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60 views • May 26, 2022
Viktor Medvedchuk testified against Petro Poroshenko.
The SBU has published the details of the interrogation of politician Viktor Medvedchuk. The former head of the Opposition Platform for Life stated that Poroshenko was involved in the purchase of coal from the LNR and the DNR and the withdrawal of the oil pipeline from state ownership.
So, Medvedchuk said that the former president of Ukraine asked him to contact the leadership of the Russian Federation and ensured the adoption of the necessary decisions in all Ukrainian instances.
More about this: https://news.yahoo.com/medvedchuk-testifies-against-former-president-094800351.html
Since this video, the following was reported on May 28, 2022:
Poroshenko is trying to escape from Ukraine to Poland, now at the checkpoint, according to the Ukrainian border service
Before that, the arrested Medvedchuk testified against the ex-president of Ukraine and an investigation began. The politician announced Poroshenko's involvement in the purchase of coal from the LPR and the DPR and the withdrawal of the oil pipeline to private ownership.
Poroshenko was allowed into Poland
The SBU has published the details of the interrogation of politician Viktor Medvedchuk. The former head of the Opposition Platform for Life stated that Poroshenko was involved in the purchase of coal from the LNR and the DNR and the withdrawal of the oil pipeline from state ownership.
So, Medvedchuk said that the former president of Ukraine asked him to contact the leadership of the Russian Federation and ensured the adoption of the necessary decisions in all Ukrainian instances.
More about this: https://news.yahoo.com/medvedchuk-testifies-against-former-president-094800351.html
Since this video, the following was reported on May 28, 2022:
Poroshenko is trying to escape from Ukraine to Poland, now at the checkpoint, according to the Ukrainian border service
Before that, the arrested Medvedchuk testified against the ex-president of Ukraine and an investigation began. The politician announced Poroshenko's involvement in the purchase of coal from the LPR and the DPR and the withdrawal of the oil pipeline to private ownership.
Poroshenko was allowed into Poland
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