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Dr. Mercola | Google is Targeting You
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265 views • March 29, 2022
Did you unknowingly sign up for 24-hour surveillance in your home?“. . . you don’t want to give Google your data and information and surrender your privacy to them.”Dr. Joseph Mercola and the Tea Time team discuss alternatives to Google as well as the correlation between the loss of privacy to Big Tech, vaccine passports, and digital IDs.
Tea Time Episode 26 Resource List:https://www.mercola.com - https://brave.com/ -
https://protonmail.com/ -
'Tea Time Episode 26' WATCH THE FULL EPISODES ON CHD.TV:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/tea-time
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Mercola | Google is Targeting You
Dr Mercola, Google is Targeting You, TeaTime CHD, Childrenshealthdefense, March 22 2022
Tea Time Episode 26 Resource List:https://www.mercola.com - https://brave.com/ -
https://protonmail.com/ -
'Tea Time Episode 26' WATCH THE FULL EPISODES ON CHD.TV:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/tea-time
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Mercola | Google is Targeting You
Dr Mercola, Google is Targeting You, TeaTime CHD, Childrenshealthdefense, March 22 2022
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