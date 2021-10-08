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Pfizer Exposed; Whistle Blower Alert
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122 views • October 08, 2021
A long time Pfizer employee stumbled onto internal company emails exposing what Pfizer has been hiding from the public.
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Be a Guest on the show:
Zoom Meeting 9:30- pm Monday-Friday to be on the show and take part in the lessons.
Invite to zoom meeting:
Meeting ID: 843 2571 6056
Passcode: 455741
One tap mobile
+13126266799,,84325716056#,,,,*455741# US (Chicago)
+19292056099,,84325716056#,,,,*455741# US (New York)
Dial by your location
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Meeting ID: 843 2571 6056
Passcode: 455741
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/keoBwmi5y6
Below is how you can find all our other show locations, and how to donate to the Oregon and California water assistance programs and Re-Fund the Police.
Re-Fund the Police
https://www.gofundme.com/f/w7hqnc-refund-the-police?qid=668be3c54dac741be901f98e5b68333a
Klamath Co, OR Water relief fund Link
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=QBKLSFRDQX765
Lasson Co, Ca Water Relief Fund
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=4AYDCFTXAB9T8&;;source=url
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
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Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
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