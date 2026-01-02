BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
While Zionists are trying their hardest to paint a picture of a 'collapsing Iran,' scenes from the country tell a different story
While the Israeli/American Zionists are trying their hardest to paint a picture of a “collapsing Iran,” scenes from the country tell a different story.

Iranians are gathering in massive numbers at the resting place of Martyr Qassem Soleimani ahead of his martyrdom anniversary, with people traveling from across the country to pay their respects.

Adding:

Russian analytics channel "Military Chronicles" writes:

The CIA briefed President Trump that there was no attack on Putin’s residence, claiming Russia fabricated the story.

Shortly afterward, U.S. military officials in Moscow were formally handed physical evidence, on camera and with signatures, proving the attack did occur. Not interpretations or “assessments,” but raw, technical evidence, shown directly on the device. That’s where the narrative starts to collapse.

From this point on, the issue stops being Ukrainian and becomes an internal U.S. problem. Trump is no longer deciding whether to “believe” anyone. He has to address the reliability and control of his own institutions. Either the CIA was wrong, or it knowingly misled him to cover certain actors. Both options are serious failures.

This leads to a narrow set of choices. One: sharply curtail or strip the CIA of its mandate on the Ukraine track, redistributing authority and responsibility. Two: try to smooth things over, pretend nothing fundamental happened, and look for a compromise narrative that keeps everyone comfortable. Three: a mix of both, which would still be painful.

Meanwhile, the right to retaliate remains with Moscow. Regardless of what conclusions Washington draws or how Trump deals with U.S. intelligence agencies, the incident itself does not disappear.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
