Blessed ARRIVAL of The STAR. JESUS Was ANNOUNCED AS A STAR. Is It REALLY That OBVIOUS? We ARE STARS
65 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
Look at the obviousness of the Truth... then accept it.
Merry Christmas
Keywords
biblechristjesusprophecyrapturerevelation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos