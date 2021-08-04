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THE TRUSTWORTHY WORD OF GOD
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20 views • August 04, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Peter 1:16-21. Peter and the other apostles had told people that Jesus would return. The Greek word for ‘return’ means ‘the splendid arrival of a king’. It describes the way that Jesus will return. He will have great glory and power. The false teachers said that this was not true. They said that Peter and the apostles made up these clever stories. But Peter denied this. He told them what had happened to Jesus. You can read about it in Matthew 17:1-9, Mark 9:2-9 and Luke 9:28-36. Jesus’ face shone like the sun. His clothes became as bright as light. Peter and two other apostles, James and John, were witnesses to this. They saw for themselves the ‘splendid greatness’ of Jesus. They had seen what Jesus will be like when he returns.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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