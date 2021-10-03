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Wasn't the 9/11 False Flag Inside Job nothing else but an introduction to the STUPID-19 NEW WORLD ORDER?
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121 views • October 03, 2021
No, they wouldn't sacrifice the lives of more than 3000 innocent people on the live TV ... or ... would they? Just for the power and profit?
Won't they hesitate to sacrifice the lives of millions, when required?
Think again.
Won't they hesitate to sacrifice the lives of millions, when required?
Think again.
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