Rogue Ways 1.8: Mandela Effect

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Which timeline is this? Do you think there is a squiggly pig's tail on the
Ford symbol or not? What color are C3PO's legs? The answers to this and much
more, on tonight's Rogue Ways, as we discuss everything Mandela Effect. Jay
Ritchie's Full Throttle Wrestling:
[https://www.facebook.com/FullThrottle...](https://www.facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling/)
Alan Cicco's Red Lotus Temple: <http://redlotustemple.net/> Rokfin:
<http://rokfin.com/RogueWays> Locals:
[https://rogue.locals.com](https://rogue.locals.com/) Site:
[https://www.rogueways.org](https://www.rogueways.org/) SubscribeStar:
<https://www.subscribestar.com/rogue-ways> Twitter:
<https://twitter.com/ApotropaicSoul> Donate: <http://paypal.me/QuorriScharmyn>
Music for Rogue by The UnknoWn: <https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyLarson>
Telegram: <http://t.me/RogueWays> Rogue on Odysee:
<https://odysee.com/@RogueWays:0> Rogue on Rumble:
<https://rumble.com/c/c-345755> Rogue on YouTube:
<https://www.youtube.com/c/RogueWays> Rogue on BitChute:
<https://tinyurl.com/y4cq7m6r> Rogue on DLive: <https://tinyurl.com/yyuxbv8n>
Rogue on DTube: <https://d.tube/#!/c/quorri.scharmyn> Rogue on SoundCloud:
[https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-quorri...](https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-
quorri-brwon) Spagyric Remedies and Supplements you can trust:
[https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=...](https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=lindseybrown1)
Thrive Movement:
[https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid...](https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid=147635&opid=18)
Donate via Coinbase Wallet: @ApotropaicSpirit
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 2d5659345341064d