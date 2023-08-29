October 28th, 2018

Pastor Dean teaches about the stumbling blocks that keep people from truly experiencing the life Jesus has for us. There are Christians causing people to not get saved by swaying them from the truth of Jesus. The world has many ways to pull people from saving faith in Christ and cause them much harm by getting them to commit acts that they would never think of doing on their own. It is also time to expose some of the ways that people are caused to stumble.