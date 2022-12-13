The 13th Decree - Son of Man Mark of Grace

This video discusses the decreed of the 13th which is written in Esther 3:8-13 which decree is upon all flesh unless they turn to God and repent. This video reveals the true identity of the Son of Man in the Bible - The Christ and how the members of one body ought to be subject to the authority appointed by God to minister to those who will in herit salvation (Romans 13:1-7). This video is rich with Scripture and revelations of prophetic events which will take place in the near future and the actual dates of when those events will take place. The Lord Jesus is calling His people to separate themselves from the people of the world, to purify themselves because He is coming quickly to give to everyone according to their work.

