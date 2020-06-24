FACE-MASKS ARE DANGEROUS

FACE-MASKS ARE STUPID & DANGEROUS: Dr. Dan Erickson statement about Fake Quarantine followed by 2 Doctors statements on Fake NOTION THAT FACEMASKS ARE HELPFUL. *For at least 100 years or so, westernized civilization has never quarantined healthy people because it is a murderous and grotesquely stupid thing to do and so too are facemasks.

*Both of systems are widely used in China and serve only to weaken peoples' immune systems as they are forced to hand over total control of their lives to government.

*If this direction of greed and stupidity is not changed, the elements causing all this chaos will grow into a real virus threat rather than the fake virus threat causing all the virus hysteria.

*Greedy & Power Hungry people over the United States are having a feeding frenzy with the apparent loophole of CDC/NIH/HHS "guidelines" that are clearly wrong & dangerous and that many believe are solely intended to bolster the covid testing/vaccination industry.

-But their thinking they will get a "free pass" as they play their part of "good little stasi" following the "orders of "authority" - may not be all it's cracked up to be.