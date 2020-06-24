© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FACE-MASKS ARE DANGEROUS
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
323 views • June 24, 2020
FACE-MASKS ARE STUPID & DANGEROUS: Dr. Dan Erickson statement about Fake Quarantine followed by 2 Doctors statements on Fake NOTION THAT FACEMASKS ARE HELPFUL. *For at least 100 years or so, westernized civilization has never quarantined healthy people because it is a murderous and grotesquely stupid thing to do and so too are facemasks.
*Both of systems are widely used in China and serve only to weaken peoples' immune systems as they are forced to hand over total control of their lives to government.
*If this direction of greed and stupidity is not changed, the elements causing all this chaos will grow into a real virus threat rather than the fake virus threat causing all the virus hysteria.
*Greedy & Power Hungry people over the United States are having a feeding frenzy with the apparent loophole of CDC/NIH/HHS "guidelines" that are clearly wrong & dangerous and that many believe are solely intended to bolster the covid testing/vaccination industry.
-But their thinking they will get a "free pass" as they play their part of "good little stasi" following the "orders of "authority" - may not be all it's cracked up to be.
*Both of systems are widely used in China and serve only to weaken peoples' immune systems as they are forced to hand over total control of their lives to government.
*If this direction of greed and stupidity is not changed, the elements causing all this chaos will grow into a real virus threat rather than the fake virus threat causing all the virus hysteria.
*Greedy & Power Hungry people over the United States are having a feeding frenzy with the apparent loophole of CDC/NIH/HHS "guidelines" that are clearly wrong & dangerous and that many believe are solely intended to bolster the covid testing/vaccination industry.
-But their thinking they will get a "free pass" as they play their part of "good little stasi" following the "orders of "authority" - may not be all it's cracked up to be.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.