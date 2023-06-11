CloverTac Talks About Gun Culture in Rural Texas

In this episode of For The Love of Guns, I talk to Chris Dover AKA CloverTac about firearms, content creation, and educating our youth about firearms.





Join Me Today to Discuss:





• Content Creation





• Youth Shooting Programs





• Gun Culture in Texas









