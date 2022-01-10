PEELING THE ONION OF INTELLIGENCE SERVICES. EXCERPT FROM TIM DILLON AND LEX FRIDMAN VID

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVZehtgi3W0
The many faces of US intelligence: https://www.dni.gov/index.php/what-we-do/members-of-the-ic
ASoviet / British honeypot circa 1963: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christine_Keeler
Phoenix as an example: https://www.amazon.com/Phoenix-Program-Douglas-Valentine/dp/1504032888
Ed Wilson and Frank Terpil:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edwin_P._Wilson
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Terpil
Janes : https://www.janes.com/publications/janes-defence-intelligence-yearbooks