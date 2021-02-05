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COVID 19 Vaccine Is NOT A Vaccine
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1099 views • February 05, 2021
This video was originally posted by Sacha Stone on YT on 5 Jan 2021:
Source link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmBj6MWpCew&;ab_channel=SachaStone
Or you can watch it on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/a83a9fb6-3374-42c9-aa73-bca3268e4564 You can FWD to time code 1:04:00 if you want to watch Sacha introduce the 4 doctors.
Source link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmBj6MWpCew&;ab_channel=SachaStone
Or you can watch it on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/a83a9fb6-3374-42c9-aa73-bca3268e4564 You can FWD to time code 1:04:00 if you want to watch Sacha introduce the 4 doctors.
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