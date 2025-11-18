Know the Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Even born again believers have to guard their hearts. Deception is everywhere, and we can only really know truth as we stay in the Word of God and continue in our relationship with Jesus Christ. What are the implications of going our own way, and what can the result of believing lies do to our lives? Does it really matter what we believe?