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The RCP 8.5 Cheat: Debunking the IPCC's favorite climate-change forecast
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100 views • January 16, 2021
CDN - 3 Oct 2020
Scary story after scary story on climate warns of disasters that will occur if we indulge in "business as usual". But as Dr. John Robson explains, far too many of them in fact rely on the so-called "RCP 8.5" scenario involving wildly unlikely increases in GHG emissions including from massive expansion of coal burning.
Scary story after scary story on climate warns of disasters that will occur if we indulge in "business as usual". But as Dr. John Robson explains, far too many of them in fact rely on the so-called "RCP 8.5" scenario involving wildly unlikely increases in GHG emissions including from massive expansion of coal burning.
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