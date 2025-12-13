Indian Terrorists Issue Open Threats Against The President !

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) condemned what it calls a “dangerous and unacceptable escalation” after a speaker at an ITServe Alliance event — aligned with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindutva ideology — issued a public call for violence against President Trump, drawing applause from hundreds of H-1B Indo-American supporters and amplifying the threat online. “This crossed a line — _a violent threat against the President of the United States from supporters of Modi’s Hindutva extremist ideology is a direct challenge to American sovereignty_,” said *Gurpatwant Singh Pannun*, SFJ General Counsel.