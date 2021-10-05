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What the heck is this microscopic organism? It came out of my skin.
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250 views • October 05, 2021
What the heck is this thing? It is yet another unidentified organism that came out of my skin.
What the fuck am I supposed to do?
Just keep on working?
Like nothing is wrong?
Til I drop dead one day?
I am not down with that. . .
I will take certain ones of these murderous motherfuckers with me.
You fools know who you are and you better hope that the authorities catch up with you before I do!
What the fuck am I supposed to do?
Just keep on working?
Like nothing is wrong?
Til I drop dead one day?
I am not down with that. . .
I will take certain ones of these murderous motherfuckers with me.
You fools know who you are and you better hope that the authorities catch up with you before I do!
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