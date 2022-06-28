Dr. Carrie Madej 💉🧬 Why Vaccines Alter Human DNA

There is a battle raging for humanity. Dr Carrie Madej reveals how Big Tech collaborates with Big Pharma to introduce new technologies in the coming vaccines, that will alter our DNA and turn us into hybrids. This will end humanity as we know it, and start the process of transhumanism: HUMAN 2.0 🤖📲





https://stopworldcontrol.com/madej/?inf_contact_key=76727f934a6b8f78af08db142e326f62b7af0999dac2af6212784c39e05d2aef





The plans are to use vaccines to inject nanotechnology into our bodies and connect us to the Cloud and artificial intelligence. This will enable corrupt governments and tech giants to control us, without us being aware of it.





HELP US WARN THE WORLD!





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PRAYERS FOR DR. CARRIE MADEJ AFTER LIGHT PLANE CRASH: AND FOR DR. ZELENKO AFTER HEART SURGERY – PLEASE SHARE – Absolute Truth from the Word of God (grandmageri422.me)





https://www.theupperroomfellowship.org/





VfB's opinion: #WELLSTONED🛩️💥





Update from JSF: Doctor Carrie Madej plane crashI went over this story quite carefully to see if it was actually important and determine whether or not the plane she was in was CIA crashed. That's going to be hard to determine because it was a Piper PA-24 which has a good safety record, but it is old. It is also the type of plane an ordinary recreational pilot would fly (If it was a Burt Rutan design I would have called BS because nitpicky esoteric freaks fly those and they won't have engine outages). That said, this is sounding an awful lot like the John Denver crash, where Denver, who did not drink (at least not much) was said to have been too drunk to fly so he took off without fuel. In reality, Denver had recently come out against the entire environmentalist mantra, stating that as he flew over the countryside things never looked better and that the entire mantra had to be a lie. He was dead a week later.



John Denver was flying a Burt Rutan designed Long EZ which has a phenomonal safety record, and is a plane a geek would fly. There's simply no way he ran out of gas. I guess that lie (running out of fuel) was the only lie that could have been fronted to explain how a crash happened in one of those.



So what happened to Carrie? My hunch: The Piper PA-24 is such a well known plane that every possible sabotage method that could possibly be known is in the CIA handbook, and she was probably made a target. Yes, the PA-24 is old, but not THAT old so the crash is very suspicious considering who she was.,, in Denvers case, every plane would be a little bit unique because all of the Burt Rutan planes are made individually, so the CIA opted for a fuel outage. I'd say Denver was crashed intentionally 100 percent, and Doctor Carrie was probably sabotaged at about a 90 percent probability.

