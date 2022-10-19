Love His Appearing

Talk about a homecoming. One day we could be taken by Jesus to heaven and immediately be with Him and all of our departed family, brothers and sisters in Christ and our friends! This is going to happen one day! It really is whether we are looking for Him or not. As you see by my “sign of the times” in todays’ bulletin….people are actually getting stressed out by the rapture. Wow. I just can’t believe someone would be stressed out by Jesus return….unless you don’t know Him. That would be stressful for sure. Traumatic can’t even describe that.

