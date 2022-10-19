Love His Appearing

Talk
about a homecoming. One day we could be
taken by Jesus to heaven and immediately be with Him and all of our departed
family, brothers and sisters in Christ and our friends! This is going to happen one day! It really is whether we are looking for Him
or not. As you see by my “sign of the
times” in todays’ bulletin….people are actually getting stressed out by the
rapture. Wow. I just can’t believe someone would be
stressed out by Jesus return….unless you don’t know Him. That would be stressful for sure. Traumatic can’t even describe that.
