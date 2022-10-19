Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Love His Appearing
18 views
channel image
Pastor Jack Ward
Published a month ago |

Talk about a homecoming.  One day we could be taken by Jesus to heaven and immediately be with Him and all of our departed family, brothers and sisters in Christ and our friends!   This is going to happen one day!  It really is whether we are looking for Him or not.  As you see by my “sign of the times” in todays’ bulletin….people are actually getting stressed out by the rapture.  Wow.  I just can’t believe someone would be stressed out by Jesus return….unless you don’t know Him.  That would be stressful for sure.  Traumatic can’t even describe that. 

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket