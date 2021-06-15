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Are You Satan's Helper?
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412 views • June 15, 2021
A brief discussion on how the verbiage we use to describe peoples' shortcomings and misfortune is actually reinforcing and strengthening the work Satan is doing to hold them in bondage.
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