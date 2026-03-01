Is God In Control? The News You Need To know

If God is all-powerful and all-knowing… did He allow Satan to cause the fall?

In this episode, we explore one of the most profound theological questions in Scripture. We examine divine sovereignty, angelic rebellion, human free will, and the fall of man directly from the Bible. Was the fall an unforeseen catastrophe, or part of a redemptive plan established before the foundation of the world?

This discussion walks carefully through key biblical passages from Genesis to Revelation. Our goal is thoughtful, Scripture-based analysis that encourages understanding and respectful dialogue.

We also briefly mention the recent outbreak of war in Iran and escalating tensions in the Middle East as part of general global awareness. This episode does not provide in-depth geopolitical analysis. We plan to explore that subject more thoroughly in our next program from a biblical and informational perspective.

This content is presented for informational and faith-based discussion purposes. We encourage thoughtful engagement and respectful conversation





