BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is God In Control? The News You Need To know
LastChristian
LastChristian
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 2 days ago

If God is all-powerful and all-knowing… did He allow Satan to cause the fall?

In this episode, we explore one of the most profound theological questions in Scripture. We examine divine sovereignty, angelic rebellion, human free will, and the fall of man directly from the Bible. Was the fall an unforeseen catastrophe, or part of a redemptive plan established before the foundation of the world?

This discussion walks carefully through key biblical passages from Genesis to Revelation. Our goal is thoughtful, Scripture-based analysis that encourages understanding and respectful dialogue.

We also briefly mention the recent outbreak of war in Iran and escalating tensions in the Middle East as part of general global awareness. This episode does not provide in-depth geopolitical analysis. We plan to explore that subject more thoroughly in our next program from a biblical and informational perspective.

You can watch this episode and many other family-friendly programs anytime at:

👉 https://www.lastchristian.net

Streaming is also available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV under Last Christian Media.

For books, teaching resources, and family-friendly merchandise:

🛒 https://www.lastchristian.net/store

If you feel led to support the production of Scripture-centered, family-friendly media:

❤️ https://www.lastchristian.net/support

This content is presented for informational and faith-based discussion purposes. We encourage thoughtful engagement and respectful conversation including some of the topics below


Did God Allow Satan to Cause the Fall?

If God Knew the Fall Was Coming, Why Create Us?

The Fall of Man Was Not an Accident

Angelic Rebellion and God’s Foreknowledge Explained

Did God Plan Redemption Before Creation?

Keywords
satanapologeticslatest newsworld newsbreaking newsnews todayviral videofree willtheologyfall of manmust watchtruth revealedchristian worldviewtrending now
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Borders of Faith: Exposing the dark forces behind America&#8217;s border collapse

Borders of Faith: Exposing the dark forces behind America’s border collapse

Ramon Tomey
A world divided: Global fury and celebration follow Khamenei’s death

A world divided: Global fury and celebration follow Khamenei’s death

Willow Tohi
Wisconsin inmate sentenced to 16.5 years for framing robbery victim with forged Trump threats

Wisconsin inmate sentenced to 16.5 years for framing robbery victim with forged Trump threats

Cassie B.
Iran&#8217;s War Strategy: Blind, Deplete, and Overwhelm &#8211; The Calculated Plan to Render U.S. Defenses Obsolete

Iran’s War Strategy: Blind, Deplete, and Overwhelm – The Calculated Plan to Render U.S. Defenses Obsolete

Mike Adams
Unsupervised and overbilled: Records reveal systemic failures in Minnesota daycare oversight

Unsupervised and overbilled: Records reveal systemic failures in Minnesota daycare oversight

Willow Tohi
The Apocalypse Pantry: Grow your own pharmacy before the supply chain collapses

The Apocalypse Pantry: Grow your own pharmacy before the supply chain collapses

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy