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American Humane Societiy Says US Left Military Dogs In Afghanistan!!!
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260 views • August 31, 2021
I am sorry people this has been most difficult to even think of uploading . . . if you do not know yet . . . YOU NEED TO WATCH THIS . . . Joe Biden and his administration all need to be tried for treason!!!!! Its bad enough a bunch of stuff left behind which can be replaced . . . it is a whole different deal when you're talking about a soldiers right arm . . . these animals are equal to police dogs, they are PARTNERS to their handlers and are considered equals on the job!!!!
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