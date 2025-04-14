BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Book of Enoch’s Historical Impact and Ancient Origins of the Nephilim - Phil Hotsenpiller
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
197 views • 2 weeks ago


Nephilim were the offspring of fallen angels and human women in the ancient world, but one burning question remains: do the Nephilim still walk among us today? This is perhaps the most interesting question posed in this special 800th episode and second installment of a conversation with Phil Hotsenpiller, an author and the senior pastor of Influence Church. Phil discusses the historical impact of the Book of Enoch, why it’s not in the Bible, and how we can learn from the historical context of the time to understand the ancient origins of the Nephilim, as well as how the book of Genesis intrinsically connects to the prophecies in Jude, Daniel, and Revelation. This fascinating discussion lends tremendous insight into a topic that’s rarely - if ever - discussed in church.



TAKEAWAYS


The Nephilim could indeed be among us today


The Biblical book of Jude actually quotes the historical text, the Book of Enoch


Enoch was a prophet who foresaw some kind of judgment coming, which may have been the End Times


AS and LIKE are two important words in the Bible signaling that God is giving humans an analogy to explain a complex idea



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Mount Hermon: https://bit.ly/3RcTFS0


🔗 CONNECT WITH PHIL HOTSENPILLER

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philhotsenpiller/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
californiasatanbook of enochdevilgiantsnephilimdangenesis 6fallen angelluciferadam and evetina griffingenetic corruptioncounter culture mom showinfluence churchphill hotsenpiller
