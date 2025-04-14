Book of Enoch’s Historical Impact and Ancient Origins of the Nephilim - Phil Hotsenpiller





Nephilim were the offspring of fallen angels and human women in the ancient world, but one burning question remains: do the Nephilim still walk among us today? This is perhaps the most interesting question posed in this special 800th episode and second installment of a conversation with Phil Hotsenpiller, an author and the senior pastor of Influence Church. Phil discusses the historical impact of the Book of Enoch, why it’s not in the Bible, and how we can learn from the historical context of the time to understand the ancient origins of the Nephilim, as well as how the book of Genesis intrinsically connects to the prophecies in Jude, Daniel, and Revelation. This fascinating discussion lends tremendous insight into a topic that’s rarely - if ever - discussed in church.









TAKEAWAYS





The Nephilim could indeed be among us today





The Biblical book of Jude actually quotes the historical text, the Book of Enoch





Enoch was a prophet who foresaw some kind of judgment coming, which may have been the End Times





AS and LIKE are two important words in the Bible signaling that God is giving humans an analogy to explain a complex idea









