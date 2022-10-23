Vaccine Choice Canada - 40 Years in 4 Minutes

Vaccine Choice Canada has spent 40 years dedicated to protecting Canadian's rights to informed consent. This short video shows the grit this organization has needed in order to fight so hard for so long.





*****************************





Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.

Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/





HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/





Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/





You can find our videos on:





https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada

https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/

https://rumble.com/c/c-667243





VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/