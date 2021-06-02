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Photographic Memory. We All Have It, But Don’t Know How to Access it.
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83 views • June 02, 2021
Photographic Memory.
We All Have It, But Don’t Know How to Access it.
A phenomena that affects only about 12 people in the USA. Actress MariLu Henner is one famous subject with this super human power. It is called H-SAM. Highly Superior Autogeographic Memory.
We all have the potential and capabilities to access deep memory, but we don’t know how. Everything is being recorded in your sub conscience. All the peripheral vision is an a ongoing sponge recording factory. We only seem to remember and retrieve the attentive conscience state of our memory. BUT we can activate the deepest data stored somewhere in our brain.
When we look at things there are 2 things going on. First the memory of your attentive conscience, and a subliminal level of conscience recording all peripheral images. It is being recorded somewhere in your memory banks. We just need to figure out how to extract this data. Attentive memory is easy to recover. Maybe it was stored in a different place. But it is all stored as an image. A whole image. An Image that one can retreive and all of its peripheral imaging.
Related articles and videos.
Marilu Henner Super Human Memory
http://newyork.cbslocal.com/2012/05/01/seen-at-11-rare-mental-condition-gives-actress-henner-super-human-memory/
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peripheral_vision
Lesley Stahl reports on Superior Autobiographical Memory
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/the-gift-of-endless-memory/
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We All Have It, But Don’t Know How to Access it.
A phenomena that affects only about 12 people in the USA. Actress MariLu Henner is one famous subject with this super human power. It is called H-SAM. Highly Superior Autogeographic Memory.
We all have the potential and capabilities to access deep memory, but we don’t know how. Everything is being recorded in your sub conscience. All the peripheral vision is an a ongoing sponge recording factory. We only seem to remember and retrieve the attentive conscience state of our memory. BUT we can activate the deepest data stored somewhere in our brain.
When we look at things there are 2 things going on. First the memory of your attentive conscience, and a subliminal level of conscience recording all peripheral images. It is being recorded somewhere in your memory banks. We just need to figure out how to extract this data. Attentive memory is easy to recover. Maybe it was stored in a different place. But it is all stored as an image. A whole image. An Image that one can retreive and all of its peripheral imaging.
Related articles and videos.
Marilu Henner Super Human Memory
http://newyork.cbslocal.com/2012/05/01/seen-at-11-rare-mental-condition-gives-actress-henner-super-human-memory/
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peripheral_vision
Lesley Stahl reports on Superior Autobiographical Memory
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/the-gift-of-endless-memory/
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
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