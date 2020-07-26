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Glock 42 & Beretta 84F My EDC Rotation, Practice & TIps
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16 views • July 26, 2020
Let's take a look at my EDC rotation and practice which includes my Glock 42 and Beretta 84F in 380 SCP. In this video I go over what I think are a few import things to know for those wishing to every day carry. These are of course just my opinions and experiences.
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