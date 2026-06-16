Malcolm Roberts talks about the climate change scam.

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Senator Malcolm Roberts - One Nation (Qld) talks about the climate change scam being perpetrated on us all at an event on the Gold Coast, Qld, Australia.
15th June, 2026.
Whether you like One Nation or not, put that aside for a sec and listen to what the man says. He's spot on, it's a scam.
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